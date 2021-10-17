S. Richard (Dick) Zook of Lititz, previously of East Petersburg passed away on October 11, 2021. He passed away after a breakthrough case of Covid-19 with underlying conditions. He was a resident of Moravian Manor with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.
Dick was born at the Zook family residence in East Lampeter Township on Nov. 2, 1932. Dick was the son of the late Samuel E. and Anna Luetta Kreider Zook. He graduated from Lancaster County’s West Lampeter Township High School in 1950. He was a lifelong resident of Lancaster County, PA.
He was the husband of Harriet Kratzer Zook with whom he spent 57 years of marriage. He was the father of Kirsten, wife of Paul Stockman and Liesl, the wife of Wayne Wolf. He was the proud grandfather of Hans Stockman who is married to Mariel, Wyeth Stockman, and Christian Wolf. He was the great grandfather to Bruce R. Stockman. He was excited and happy to be with his loved ones.
Dick had several professions in his lifetime. At age 19 he enlisted in the US Army and proudly served during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged. After his commitment to the Army, he served as a US mail carrier in Strasburg, PA. Upon earning his degree in education from Millersville University, he became a 6th grade teacher at Wrightsville Elementary School in Eastern York School District. For 29 years, he shared his joy of learning with students until his retirement. During summers, he worked at Plain and Fancy where he was a tour guide through his beloved Amish country.
Music was a lifelong love for Dick. Any music made him happy, but most especially jazz. He kept himself busy with fishing, gardening, refinishing furniture and reading. While all these brought him pleasure, his wife, children, grandchildren, and most recently his great grandson brought him his greatest lifetime moments.
In addition to immediate family, he is survived by five siblings, Ruth wife of Lloyd Rutt, Donald married to Barbara, Doris widow of Mark Brubaker, Lois widow of John Yost, and Kenneth.
Predeceasing him was his infant brother Daniel. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
Due to on-going Covid protocols a private celebration of life with a small gathering of invited friends and family will be held to remember Dick’s life. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter 9378, 2595 Interstate Dr., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
May Dick rest in peace and may memories of him be a blessing to those who knew him. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: