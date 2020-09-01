S. Paul Sides, 84, entered into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 30, 2020, after suffering complications from a fall in June. Paul was born at the Buck, Drumore Township, Lancaster County to the late Charles R. and Florella (Miles) Sides.
Soon after losing his parents at the age of 5, Paul, along with his older brother, Charles went to live with the late Reverend Cyrus and Barbara Lutz. It was through Cyrus and Barbara that Paul came to know Christ. His legacy of loving people will live on through his children and grandchildren. A lifelong member of the Brethren in Christ Church, he most recently attended Faith United Methodist Church in Lancaster.
Paul worked a variety of jobs including milkman and carpenter until finding his 30-year career working in the LP gas industry. He worked for the Pyrofax Gas, Petrolane, and Silgas Gas companies in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana. In his retirement, he served as Parish Visitor for the Old Capitol United Methodist Church in Corydon, IN; a job which brought both him and the community he served, great joy.
Paul married Mary Elizabeth Brubaker on September 14, 1957. During the latter years of their marriage, they served the Lord by going on several short-term mission assignments with Brethren in Christ World Missions. They served at Navajo Mission, NM; Paxton Street Home, PA; and Youngways Guest House, Zimbabwe, Africa.
Surviving are his four children: Shari Steager (Dwayne) Millersville, PA; Steven (Kathryn) Vine Grove, KY; Judy Sides (Wayne Ritchie) Lancaster, PA; and Barbara Navarra (Vince) Louisville, KY; nine grandchildren: Daniel (Hana) Steager, Laura Steager, Aaron Steager, Joanna Sides, Rebekah Sides, Christopher Sides-Ritchie, Helena Sides-Ritchie, Elizabeth (Paul) Varnado, Maria (Caleb) McKinley; three great-grandchildren: Emma, Anna, Sara Steager. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and foster parents, his brothers: Clyde, John A., Charles, and sisters, Velda and Florence Minot and two nephews, John S. Sides and Charles Paul Sides. Paul will be dearly missed by his friend, Shirley Gehr and her daughters.
Paul will be remembered for his faith in Jesus Christ, his stories, stamp collection, wood shop, strong tenor when singing his favorite hymns and his love of Sunday night outings to Dairy Queen.
Paul's visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. The service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with The Reverend Michael Sigman officiating. A luncheon will take place prior to the interment at the church. Interment will follow at Pequea Brethren in Christ Cemetery, 40 Church Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brethren in Christ World Missions, 431 Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
