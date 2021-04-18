S. Gunter Samuelsen

Gunter Samuelsen passed away peacefully April 13, 2021 at Luther Acres in Lititz, PA. He was born October 23, 1933 in Hartford, CT. His parents were the late Andreas and Marie (Stein) Samuelsen, who immigrated to this country from Norway. On August 25, 1962 he married Marlene Wasser Samuelsen, in Fredonia, PA. Their married life was spent on Long Island, NY until moving to Luther Acres 13 years ago.
He loved his family and their needs were in the forefront of his decisions. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marlene, who was his caregiver for the past 25 years. His son, Andrew and his wife Kelly and their children, Kai and Brayden of Oley survive as well as his son, Eric Samuelsen of Stewartstown. His sister, Augusta Cosich of Manhatta, NY, a cousin, Augusta Nygard of Denver, CO, as well as many relatives in Norway also survive.
He graduated from Central Islip High School on Long Island. At age 19 he was drafted during the Korean Conflict and served from 1953 to 1955. Thanks to the GI Bill, he attended Albany State College for Teachers, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in business with emphasis in accounting as well as a Master's Degree. He taught at Suffolk County Community College for 30 years until a brain stem stroke forced him into retirement.
A man of deep faith… he enjoyed bible study and was a charter member of Lutheran Men in Mission, serving on the local, synodical, and national boards. He was presently a member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church and for more than 30 years was a member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Patchogue, NY. In both churches, he served wherever he was needed.
In the community, he served on the Board of Directors of the Teachers Federal Credit Union. He loved to read and his morning ritual included reading the local paper followed by books of many genres. Golfing with his friends and sons was high on his list of interests as well as socializing with friends and relatives. He played a fierce game of pinochle. Many summers were enjoyed at the family retreat in Fredonia, PA.
To protect our friends from COVID-19, there will be no public funeral at this time, with hopes to have a life celebration in the future. Interment will be at the Delaware Cemetery, Fredonia, PA at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the following organizations: Lutheran Men in Mission, ELCA at 8765 West Higgins Rd., Chicago, IL 60631 or Luthercare Caring Fund at 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com