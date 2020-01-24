S. Eugene Heft, 81, formerly of Reamstown and resident of Luther Acres since 2005, passed away Tues., Jan. 21, 2020. Born in Brecknock Twp., he was the son of Stanley & Cora (Kring) Heft and the loving husband to Geraldine A. "Gerry" (Zerbe) Heft until her passing in 2009.
Eugene was a graduate of Cocalico Union H.S., class of 1956. He worked as a Sales manager for Dreisbach Specialties, Inc. in Lancaster for 30-years. Prior to that he worked as a cook for Zinn's Diner & then as an insurance agent for Lutheran Brotherhood. An active member of the Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church in Denver, Eugene served as Church Council member and sang in the choir for 50-years. He was involved with many community organizations, a two-time president with the East Cocalico Lions Club, served with the Masonic Lodge 665 for over 50-years, was actively involved with the Rajah Shrine in Reading, served as Chairman for the East Cocalico Twp. Water & Sewer Authority for 30-years, & was a member of the Lancaster Co. Consistory. In his early years he also played trombone in the Rohrerstown Band. Eugene was an avid golfer and he also enjoyed the Muddy Creek Hunting Club where he was a cook for 30-years.
Eugene is survived by two daughters, Ann M. (Carl E.) Unruh of Denver & Melanie A. (Donald E., Jr.) Horn of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Ross Unruh (Emily) & Kelly Kline (Dan); two step grandchildren, Rachel McIntyre & Tripp Horn; seven great-grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren; & sister, Marie McQuate (William) of Denver. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jane Anita Heft and a sister, Marian Hibshman.
Visitation: Sunday, Feb. 2nd from 2 to 3 PM at Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut St., Denver, PA 17517. Memorial Service: 3 PM at the church. Eugene's final resting place is Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
Memorial contributions: Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »