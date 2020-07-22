S. David Dietz, 64, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 after a courageous 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Sherwood D. and Nancy (Landis) Dietz. He was the loving husband of Sharon L. (Miller) Dietz, married almost 40 years. After graduating Warwick '73, David worked a number of jobs including weighmaster for New Enterprise Stone & Lime, Buch Funeral Homes, and Hendricks' Flower Shop. He enjoyed camping, was on the Board for Kenbrook Bible Camp, and attended Calvary Church. As an avid runner he completed the Hershey Half Marathon in 2017.
Surviving in addition to his wife is son, Douglas Dietz, husband of Audrey, daughters: Keri, wife of Brian Hess, Briann, wife of Nathaniel Englerth and grandson, Caden David Englerth.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend David's funeral service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by visitation with interment at 2:00 PM at Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in David's memory to Kenbrook Bible Camp, 190 Pine Meadow Road, Lebanon, PA 17046. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.
