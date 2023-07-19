S. Clint Booth, Jr. LCDR, USN, Ret.

Silas Clinton Booth, Jr., 79, of Leola, passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Silas and Susan Bowersox Booth. He was the loving husband of Darlene "Toni" M. Smith Booth. They were married 46 years last September. Mr. Booth was a retired engineer serving as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy from the 1960's to the 1980's. He enjoyed NASCAR and classic cars.
He is survived by: his wife, Toni Booth; daughter, Angela Timmons, Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Troy Timmons, WA, and Tori Timmons, CO; step-children, Kim Kautz, Lancaster, Michael (Sonya) Kautz, GA, Jeffrey (Claudia) Kautz, FL, Earl Kautz III, Mount Joy, PA, Susan (James) Kauffman, MD; several step-grand and step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Cozzie, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce and Cindy.
No formal services are planned at this time. Furman's Leola
