S. Claude Baker of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Claude shared 42 years of marriage with his wife Henrietta (Jarrett) Baker.
Born in Rapho Township, Claude was the son of the late Samuel G. and Nora (Miller) Baker. He worked as a delivery man, first as a milkman, next for Drakes Cakes, and lastly delivering small packages for Watt & Shand Department Store.
Claude was a very loving and caring husband. He and Henrietta enjoyed vacations throughout the U.S. He was a Faithful Christian who loved Jesus, and he attended Calvary Church.
In addition to his wife Henrietta, Claude is survived by his stepdaughter, Victoria Lynn Rueppel, wife of David of Enola; and five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two nieces. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Grace Baker, and Ruth Miller.
Private interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
