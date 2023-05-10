S. Charles Herr, 92, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Friday, May 5, 2023. Born in Kirkwood, he was the son of the late John H. and Helen (Whiteside) Herr. He was the loving husband of Doris (Dull) Herr for over 66 years.
Charles served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He went on to work as a self-employed carpenter with his brother, John, for many years. He was a member of the Quarryville Lodge #156 F.&A.M. Charles enjoyed carving birds out of wood, planting geraniums and making candy for everyone to enjoy during Easter and Christmas.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by sisters: Dorothy Herr, Verna Herr, and Emily Huber. He was preceded in death by siblings: William Herr, John Herr, Helen Aument and Eleanor Kile.
The family would like to thank the staff at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community for the care and compassion they were shown during Charles' time there.
Traditional interment in the Quarryville Cemetery will be private.
Contributions in Charles' memory may be made to the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community's Kinsman Fund, 625 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566.
Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville.
