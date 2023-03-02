S. Bradley Kreider, 59, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 unexpectedly at home. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Jeannette (Landis) and Carl R. Kreider.
Brad was employed as a Product Specialist at Phoenix Contact for over 19 years. Brad was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He traveled to many bike rallies throughout the country. He was a member of the Harley Davidson Owner's Group. Brad also enjoyed piloting small engine aircrafts. In his free time he enjoyed visiting the Outer Banks, Pike's Peak, Colorado Springs and Mackinac Island, MI.
Brad is survived by his brother Randall Kreider (Valerie Jane) of Lancaster; his niece Amber Mooney (Julisia Armour) of Columbia; his previous wife Lori (Samples) Kreider of Hummelstown, his beloved fur baby Bailey as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603. A Graveside Service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 2 PM until the time of service.
