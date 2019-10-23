Ryder Cole Burkholder, 9, of Richland, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Pediatric Specialty Care, Lancaster. He was born in Lancaster on December 22, 2009.
Ryder Cole left life like he lived life. Unpredictable and on his own terms like the beautiful enigma he was. Ryder attended Tulpehocken Area School District.
He is survived by mother, Megan Deck Leinbach and husband Josiah; father, Gregory Burkholder and wife Kara; siblings, Krystal, Marissa, Hunter, Jacob, Parker and Heaton; nephew, Ethan; aunt Erin and uncle, Adam; many grandparents and extended family and animals.
"The road to freedom is bordered with sunflowers" – Martin Firrell.
A Celebration of Life for Ryder will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 am in the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 with a visitation beginning on Saturday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pediatric Specialty Care, 120 Rider Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Schreiber Pediatric Center, 626 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com