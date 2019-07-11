Ryan Scott Shultz, 39, of Denver, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Nelson S. Shultz of Edgewood, New Mexico, and Nancy A. Nauman Murphy of Strasburg. He was the step-son of Vaughn Murphy and Tonia Shultz.
Ryan was a mechanic and employed by K & W Auto Salvage and Repair in Denver. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars.
Surviving besides his parents and step parents are a son, Gabriel Shultz; a daughter, Rylee Shultz; step sons, Jason Fusco, Jr, Zachary Fusco, and Adam Mahan; step daughters, Samantha Fusco, and Brittney Fusco; half sisters, Brittany wife of Brendan Stengle of Lancaster, Staci Murphy of Lancaster, Christa Murphy of Union, NJ, Cassandra Shultz of New Mexico; a half brother, Matthew Shultz of New Mexico; and a maternal grandfather, E. Glenn Nauman of Lancaster.
Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ryan's memory may be made to help his daughter, checks made payable to Rylee Shultz c/o Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557.