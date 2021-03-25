Ryan N. Smith

Ryan Smith, 21, of Willow Street, PA died at his residence on Monday, March 22, 2021 after a 19 month courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of K. Craig and Kimberly Bjornson Smith.
He was a 2018 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School where he was a standout basketball player, scoring over 1000 points in the course of his high school career. Following high school, he continued his love of basketball at East Stroudsburg University, where he received the PSAC Freshman Basketball Player of the Year Award (2018-2019). He also was an academic standout there, being on the Dean's List in all of his semesters.
Ryan received the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame "Inspirational Athlete Award" (2020). He enjoyed all sports, especially golf, and hanging outside with his cousins and friends.
Ryan was a member of Millersville Community Church and impacted others through his faith.
Surviving beside his parents, are two siblings, Darren Z. Smith of Baltimore, Katelyn A. Smith of Willow Street; and paternal grandparents, Ken and Lanie Smith of Strasburg.
Initial services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 19th at 2:00 PM at Millersville Community Church, Hope Campus, 242 Bender Road, Millersville, PA 17551. The service will be live streamed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1lNohkEzPrGzAvq0VHuHCw
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ryan's memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://www.lls.org. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com