Ryan Michael Warfel, 46, of Seaford, DE, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born and grew up in Mount Joy, he was the son of Randy and Patricia (Breneman) Warfel of Mount Joy. Ryan was the husband of Stephanie Warfel of Seaford, DE. Also surviving is a son, Spencer Warfel of Seaford, DE; a brother, Keith Warfel, husband of Stacy of Lititz; in-laws, Dave and Renee Hammond of Seaford, DE; nephews, Xander and Maxx Warfel of Lititz; an aunt, Connie Portas of Willow Street; an uncle, Jim Breneman, spouse of Joe Wallace of CA; cousins, Rebecca Styer, wife of Jon of Willow Street, and Katie Kite, wife of Mark of Conestoga; and a brother-in-law, Damion Hammond of Seaford, DE.
Ryan was a graduate of Manheim Central High School class of 1993. He worked for his grandparents' farm, R. Merle and Nancy Breneman, until their retirement. In 2006 he moved to Delaware where he worked for several years for Harrington Casino as a supervisor. Ryan and his wife currently own R&S Cleaning Services. Ryan was a hard worker and was talented in many areas. He did a lot of handywork for many people. Ryan was kindhearted and was always ready to help anyone in need. He loved his family dearly. His son and his wife were the light of his life. Ryan and Stephanie recently purchased an old two-story farmhouse. With the help of their families they gutted and remodeled it. An accomplishment Ryan was very proud of.
Ryan was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed the ocean, boating, fishing, and crabbing.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, R. Merle and Nancy Breneman; paternal grandparents, Ray and Theresa Warfel; and an uncle, Ray Robert Warfel.
A private graveside service will be held at Landisville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nanticoke Senior Center, 1001 Locust Street, Seaford, DE 19973. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
