Ryan Martin Hoover, 1, son of Galen H. and Sharon O. Martin Hoover of Bethel, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center. He was born in Ephrata on October 19, 2018.
Surviving in addition to his parents is a brother, Eric M. Hoover; grandparents, Irvin and Martha Hoover of Bethel; Wayne and Marion Martin of Dry Run; great-grandfather, Melvin Huber of Myerstown; great-grandmother, Vera Hoover of Manheim; great-grandparents, Paul and Anna Mae Martin of Manheim; and Clarence and Earla Hurst of Lebanon.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:30 am in the Bethel Mennonite Church, 231 School Road, Myerstown. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the Galen Hoover residence, 6877 Old Route 22, Bethel, PA.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com.