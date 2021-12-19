The beloved, one-and-only, Ryan M. “Buck” Bower, passed away unexpectedly December 15, 2021 at the age of 38. Born in Williamsport, PA, he was the son of James “Jim” M. and Sharon A. “Sherry” (Strouse) Bower.
Ryan was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, class of 2001 and had dedicated the last 7 years to Ecotech Hydro Excavation, Inc., recently becoming a supervisor. Regardless of where he was, he constantly made friends. He will be remembered for the person he was to every one of us, his fondness of the outdoors, his unmatchable work ethic, his stellar hunting skills and visiting Williamsport. His personality was larger than life and his sharp wit will be treasured by all who spent time with him. No one will ever stop hearing, “Buck’s laugh”.
Ryan’s spirit will live on in the hearts of his parents Jim and Sharon; siblings, Nathan Bower, husband of Christina, Jordan Bower of Millersville, and Meghan Homsher, wife of Donnie of Conestoga; nieces and nephews, Annabelle, Josiah, Gabriella, Maddalena, Peyton, Zoey and Trey, who affectionately called him “Uncle Buck”; dear friends, Chris Kendig, Josh Wolpert, Ryan Reynolds, Jason Goe and Jeremy Grossman; and for those of you that knew and loved Ryan, know that there are far too many friends he loved and cared for, to list here. He is also survived by many extended family members. He was preceded in passing by his maternal grandparents, Max & Rose Strouse; and paternal grandparents, James Sr. & Shirley Bower.
Friends and family are invited to attend a public viewing at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 3:30-6 PM, including a time of sharing from 6-7 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
