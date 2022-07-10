Ryan Ethan Varnes, 24, of Mohnton, passed away on July 3, 2022 in Syracuse, NY. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Kevin S. and Colleen M. (Miller) Varnes.
Ryan had previously attended Pilgrim Bible Church. He was a 2016 graduate of Garden Spot High School, where he participated in Track and Field and a 2021 graduate of Penn State Berks. Ryan's passion was motorcycles and racing. He was employed as a Professional Motorcycle Racer and has been riding for nineteen years. A third-generation racer, Ryan was a four-time National winner of the American Flat Track Series, a multi-District 6 Champion and was awarded the Kyle McGrane Scholarship in District 6. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with close friends.
In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his significant other: Jennifer D. Hoshauer, his brother: Tyler S. Varnes, his paternal grandparents: James L. and Dolly (Poandl) Varnes of Pottstown, his maternal grandparents: Barry A. and Dorothy M. (Moore) Miller of New Holland, his extended Hoshauer family, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his beloved pets: pokey, doodle and buddy.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at LCBC Church Ephrata Campus, 6 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 with Chaplin Raymond Rizzo officiating. There will be a time of visitation held for one hour prior to the service and from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ryan's memory to Rookies of '79 and Friends at www.rookies79.com, to aid injured motorcycle riders.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com