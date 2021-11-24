Ryan C. Delp, 44, of New Holland, passed away on November 22, 2021 in his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Trent E. and Linda Jane (Clarke) Delp.
Ryan was employed as a gas station attendant for the Bowmansville Turnpike Plaza. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, bowling, feeding the squirrels and birds. He loved collecting reptiles and spending time with his pitbull, Hennessey.
He is survived by his father; Trent E. Delp and siblings; Sherree L. Connor of Delaware, Trent A. Delp, Sr. of New Holland, Amy E. Delp of New Holland, Amanda J. Delp of New Holland and Chris A. Haflinger of Texas. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his mother; Linda Jane Delp, his brother; Michael D. Carrera, his financée; Amanda “Mandy” Jones and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
