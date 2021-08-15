Ryan A. Groff, 46, of Lower Windsor Township, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at home. He was born in Lancaster, son of Robert A. Groff, Mount Joy and the late Esther M. Spangler Groff. Ryan was a Supervisor at Northeast Agri Systems, Lititz. He enjoyed going to his cabin in the mountains, hunting, NASCAR (especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr.) and country-music singer, Miranda Lambert. Ryan enjoyed helping anyone who needed help with anything.
Surviving in addition to his father, two brothers: Randy A. (Stacey L.) Groff, York and Ronald A. Groff (companion of Dawn Dixon) New Holland. One sister: Robyn A. (Timothy J.) Goretzke, Mount Joy. Five nieces and nephews: Kellee Rodgers; Blaise Groff; Brandon Sheaffer and Tyler and Ashley Goretzke.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a favorite charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com