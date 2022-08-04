Ruthie F. King, 5-hour old infant daughter of John S. and Mary S. Fisher King, of 681 N. Little Britain Road, Quarryville, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Ephrata Hospital.
Surviving besides her parents are 3 siblings; Rebecca, Lavina, and Daniel all at home, grandparents, Moses E. and Annie Stoltzfus King, John E. and Katie L. Stoltzfus Fisher, great-grandparents; Rebecca Esh Fisher, Amos and Rachel Lapp Stoltzfus, Benjamin and Naomi Stoltzfus Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place today, with interment will be in Fairmount Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
