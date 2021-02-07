Ruthann Trinkle, 77, of Mount Joy, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Born in Collingdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Augustine and Ruth Faust. She was married for 42 years to her late husband Joseph Anthony Trinkle, Jr., who died in 2003.
Ruthann graduated from Collingdale High School, class of 1961. She enjoyed shopping and was known to be very fashionable. She loved spending time at the beach or around the pool. She also enjoyed theatre. Ruthann was an avid reader and had several favorite authors. She enjoyed spending time with her family and trying out new restaurants in the area. She lived in Lancaster for 43 years. Ruthann was a strong woman, a loving wife, and a great mother.
Ruthann is survived by her daughter, Karen M. Bradley of Mount Joy, son, Joseph A. Trinkle III of Carlisle, son, Stephen A. Trinkle of Lebanon, daughter, Nancy M. Fisher of Holtwood, daughter, Kelli A. Bockus of Florida, son, Corey M. Trinkle of Mount Joy, 16 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ruthann is preceded in death by her son, Patrick S. Trinkle.
A Graveside service will be held for Ruthann on Monday, June 21, 2021, time to be announced later, at Saint Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ruthann's name to the National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E 41st Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
