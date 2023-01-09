Ruthann "Sue" Keirn, age 76, of Cochranville, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of David R. Keirn, with whom she celebrated 53 years of marriage on December 21st of last year. Born in Kendallville, IN, she was the daughter of the late Howard B. and Ruth Emma Clark Eicher. Sue was an active member of Maple Grove Mennonite Church where she taught Sunday School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Manchester College, IN and taught elementary school for 5 years in Indiana. She enjoyed horses, bird watching, oratorical reading, being outdoors and playing with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Sue is survived by 3 children: Jessica wife of Doug Engle of Cochranville, Gary husband of Sarah Johnson Keirn of Shelley, ID, Carly wife of Jesse Koehn of Atglen, 13 grandchildren, and a brother, Howard V. "Bill" husband of Trude Eicher of Spencerville, IN.
Funeral service will take place at the Maple Grove Mennonite Church, 549 Swan Road, Atglen, PA 19310 on Saturday, January 14 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Clemmer officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Sue's memory to the Maple Grove Mennonite Church. shiveryfuneralhome.com