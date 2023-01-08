Ruthann M. Snyder, 70, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital, following a short battle with cancer. She was the wife of Dennis G. Snyder with whom she would have celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on April 26, 2023. She was born in Warrington, England, daughter of Harry D. Aulthouse, West Hempfield Township and the late Dolores Delafield Aulthouse. She was a typesetter for RR Donnelley for 30 years before her retirement. Ruthann enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing games, especially Rummikub, crafts, shopping, animals and doing interior work on her home, to make it beautiful. She was a member of the support group for Type I Diabetics. In her earlier years, she enjoyed traveling to Europe with her girlfriends. Ruthann loved her friends and family and was known to them as "Bozie."
Surviving in addition to her husband, two sisters: Susan L. (Mike) Roudebush, Shermansdale and Amy L. Aulthouse, Aida, OH. She was preceded in death by one brother: David H. Aulthouse.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 501 Martindale Street, Suite 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
