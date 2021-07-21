RuthAnn Carter, age 79 of Willow Street, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of the late Orion E. Carter with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage. She was born in Macungie, daughter of the late Kenneth and Edna Seip Weil. RuthAnn graduated from the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in 1962. In her free time, she loved cross stitching, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and watching hummingbirds. She was a longtime member of the Lancaster Association of the Deaf and the Keystone Deaf Senior Citizens.
Surviving are 2 children: Donald E. husband of Nancy Carter, and Colleen L. Lefever, both of Willow Street, and 2 grandsons: Todd husband of Jessica Lefever, and Tyler Lefever. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Knauss. The family would like to thank Evangeline Hill for her dedicated service and incredible care for RuthAnn.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in RuthAnn's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.