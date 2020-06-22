Ruth Z. Zimmerman, 88, formerly of East Earl, a resident of the Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata, passed away at the home on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Ivan S. Zimmerman who passed away October 22, 2019. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Mahlon M. and Alta Zimmerman Horst.
Ruth was a homemaker and a member of the Weaverland Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are seven sons and three daughters, Glenn husband of Luella Zimmerman of East Earl, Ivan husband of Mildred Zimmerman of Ephrata, David husband of Ruth Ann Zimmerman of East Earl, Lewis Zimmerman of Denver, Elmer husband of Lois Zimmerman of East Earl, Elsie wife of Earl Martin of Gap, Grace wife of Clyde Wenger of Ephrata, Lamar husband of Nancy Zimmerman of Loysville, Jeremiah husband of Mary Ann Zimmerman of Narvon, and Sharon wife of Mervin Rutt of Newmanstown; 40 grandchildren, 118 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Milton husband of Lydia Horst of East Earl; and three sisters, Elizabeth wife of Raymond Zimmerman of Denver, Vera wife of Leroy Reiff of New Holland, and Edna wife of Harry Leinbach of Versailles, MO. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Doris Zimmerman, a stillborn grandson, Andrew Rutt, a stillborn great-grandson Patrick Fox, and by siblings, Mabel Zeiset, John Horst, Christian Horst, Mahlon Horst, Martha Martin, Esther Martin, and Luke Horst.
Funeral Services and Interment in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
