Ruth Z. Mast, 63, of Myerstown, PA, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, PA. She was the wife of Willis F. Mast with whom she was married to for 43 years. She was born in Ephrata on July 29, 1958, daughter of the late Eli S. and Edith Zimmerman Burkholder. Ruth was founder and proprietor of Mast Bulk and Health Foods (Cupboard) and loved interacting with her customers. She was a member of Hammercreek Mennonite Church of Lititz where she was involved with her Church Friends Group. She was also an Amish taxi driver for years and enjoyed quilting. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Edith Marie Miller and partner Timothy Grieco; Ardith Dawn Cameron and husband Richard both of Myerstown; Leatha Jean Reiff and husband Lavern of Lititz; Andrew Gerald Mast and wife Ruth Elizabeth of Richland; Meredith Cheryl Mast of ME; grandchildren, Ethan, Ty, Cody, Bently, James, Alex and Erin; sisters, Rachel Heatwole and husband Earl of ME; Rhoda Sweigart and husband Wilbur of Richland; brother, David Burkholder and wife Lucille of Illinois. She was preceded in death by grandson, Nathan John Mast; sister, Magdalena Burkholder; brother, James Burkholder. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10 am in Hammercreek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammercreek Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment in the Hammercreek Community Cemetery. Viewing on Thursday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm and also on Friday from 9 am to 10 am ALL AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Servant of Love Sunday School Class at Hammercreek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammercreek Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.