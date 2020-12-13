Ruth Z. Hoffard

Ruth Arlene Zimmerman Hoffard of Strasburg, PA, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, passed away at the age of 85 on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Ruth is survived by 3 children, R. Jeffrey (Judy) Hoffard, Joseph (Sachi) Hoffard, Jack (Jeanne) Hoffard; 7 grandchildren, R. Nathan, Jennifer, Jessica, Kelly, Colin, Nikolai, and Tatiana; ; 6 great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Gwenyth, Micah, Lewis, Jacob, and Cole; and a foster sister Dolly Swift.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of over 66 years, Gerald Lee "Rip" Hoffard; her parents, Roy and Mary A. Mitchell Zimmerman; a sister Dorothy Raub; and a great-grandchild, Olivia.
A lifelong resident of Strasburg, Ruth was proud of her heritage and was a devoted community woman and Strasburg historian. A homemaker, Ruth excelled in caring for her family. She was an avid crafter and talented seamstress, recognized for her beautifully smocked garments. Ruth could make almost anything and enjoyed decorating her home, as well as providing her personal creations for the homes of her friends. She was an avid and well-known doll collector and collector of vintage clothing, as well as antiques and memorabilia.
Ruth will be remembered as a fun-loving person and for her love of all things beautiful. Ruth's greatest joy was gathering of friends and family- the more the merrier! Anyone who knew Ruth knew she believed that a good long conversation with a friend was time well spent. Ruth treasured the many friends she made as a charter member of the Strasburg Woman's Club and as a member of the Lancaster Red Rose Doll Club. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Ruth's family extends their sincere thanks to everyone who supported Ruth and Rip in their final years as they struggled with declining health.
Services for Ruth and Rip will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the Strasburg-Heisler Library, 143 Precision Avenue, Strasburg, PA 17579. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com.
