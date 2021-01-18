Ruth Y. Spacht, age 91, of Lititz, PA passed away on January 15, 2021, at Moravian Manor. She was born and raised in Lititz, the daughter of the late Wilson and Martha Young Steely, and also predeceased by her sister, Cressie. She was proud to have lived her entire life in Lititz. Having graduated from Lititz High School, class of 1947, she went on to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1950.
She was the wife of R. William (Bill) Spacht. They were married on September 15, 1951, and she shared her life with him for 69 years. Her first priority was always her family and working side by side with Bill.
Her nursing career included being the Lititz Community Nurse, a substitute school nurse at Warwick School District, Lititz as well as Brownstown Vocational Technical School, and on several occasions served as Lancaster County Court nurse. What she loved most was putting her nursing skills to use accompanying her friends to the hospital when they had their babies.
In addition to raising a family, she also worked many years beside her husband in their furniture store and funeral home businesses.
Ruth was also a member of the Lititz Women's Club, Past President of the Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 56, Lititz, and served on the board of the Lititz Historical Foundation for thirty years, volunteering many hours at the museum. She loved reading, cooking, playing cards, and had a flair for fashion. She also loved watching football and hosted many Superbowl parties, as she loved planning parties for any occasion. Ruth enjoyed spending many summers with her family at their vacation home in Stone Harbor, NJ.
She was a loving mother to her two daughters, Susan J. Spacht (Calvin Schenkel) of Pottstown, PA, and Carol A. Enarson (Cam Enarson) of Chapel Hill, NC. She is also survived by two grandsons, Ted Enarson (Carly) of Raleigh, NC, and David Enarson of Santa Monica, CA, as well as a great-grandson Callaway Enarson. In her words, her children and grandchildren were "the loves of her life."
Ruth is also survived by seven nieces and nephews.
Private Services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lititz, and the Spacht Snyder Funeral Home, Lititz, with interment at Machpelah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the Ralph M. Spacht Founders Fund of the Lititz Rec Center, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, PA 17543.
