Ruth Y. Rineer, 87, of Strasburg, entered into rest at her home on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Born in West Willow, she was the daughter of the late Edgar S. and Ida (Shank) Reese. She was the loving wife of H. William Rineer for over 66 years.
Ruth worked with her husband in the family business, H.C. Rineer Sons as a bookkeeper for over 25 years. She was a lifelong member of West Willow United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was active in the women's group. She was also a member of the Donegal Chapter #422 Order of the Eastern Star. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughters. She enjoyed antiquing and spending time away at the family cabin in Huntingdon County. Gus's Keystone Family Restaurant in Mount Joy was one of her favorite places to have lunch.
In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by two children: LouAnne, wife of Phil Wimer of Strasburg, and Bruce, husband of Suzie Rineer of Strasburg. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren, Seth Wimer of Alexandria, VA; and Erin, wife of Justin Harclerode of Leola; two great-granddaughters, Winter and Willow, and 2 sisters, June wife of Bob Stoltzfus and Ann, wife of Don Banzhof. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters and a brother. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice and Community Care and also Dr. Putney and his staff at Strasburg Family Medicine for the care that Ruth received.
A private graveside service will take place at the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery with Pastors Bob Garvey and Blake Deibler officiating. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com
