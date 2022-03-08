Ruth W. Zook, 88, of Pleasant View Drive, Strasburg, PA passed away at Hamilton Arms, Lancaster, PA on Friday, March 4, 2022. She was the wife of Aaron Zook, Jr. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Ruth Scott Wolff.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 sons, Rick (Sharon) Zook of Strasburg, Ron (Kathy) Zook of Gordonville; a step daughter Vicki; 4 grandchildren, Arika, Andrew, Brandon, Darren; a sister Josephine Gable; a sister-in-law Elsie Wolff; and a nephew Don (Pam) Gable.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Richard Sands.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »