Ruth W. Weber Getz, 93, a resident of Fairmount Homes, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Katie Wise Snader. She was married for 34 years to her first husband, Howard M. Weber, who died in 1980. Her second husband, Raymond Getz, died in 2002.
Ruth was a homemaker and had also worked for All-Seasons Catering. She was a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church where she had been active in the sewing circle and taught Sunday school. She enjoyed reading and creating beautiful flower gardens. Ruth volunteered her excellent quilting skills at MCC's Material Resource Center and gifted her family with many quilts.
Surviving are two sons: Kenneth husband of Betty Weber of New Holland, and Rev. Larry husband of Sandy Weber of Mohnton; two daughters: Janet wife of Ivan Umble of Atglen, and Dianne wife of Nelson Gehman of Mohnton; a step son, Marlin husband of Gloria Getz of Richland; two step daughters: Susan wife of Noah Sauder of Richland, and Sandra wife of Carl Musser of Reamstown; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, thirteen step grandchildren, and twenty-seven step great-grandchildren; two brothers: Ray husband of Delores Snader of East Earl, and Kenneth husband of Mary Ellen Snader of Akron; and three sisters: Anna Burkhart of Manheim, Faye wife of Earl Martin of New Holland, and Kathryn wife of Chester Hurst of Manheim. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Sam Umble, a step daughter, Darlene Habecker, brothers, Lloyd Snader, Aaron Snader, Jr., and Melvin Snader and by a sister, Vera Mae Zimmerman.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a Graveside Service in the Bowmansville Mennonite Cemetery will be private for immediate family and held at their convenience. A Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to the Sharing Fund at Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home For Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
