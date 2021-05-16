Ruth W. Stas, 92, of Lancaster passed away at her home on May 9, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Born in Long Level, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry and Naomi (Kisner) Wallick and beloved wife of Michael J. Stas, with whom she shared 50 blissful years together and 48 years of marriage.
Ruth attended Millersville University where she received both her Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education. She also pursued her doctorate in Asian Studies from NYU. A three-time Fulbright scholar, Ruth traveled to Japan, India, and Korea where she studied the culture and was honored to meet privately with the Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda (Japan) and the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (India).
Ruth was a dedicated educator for her entire life. For 25 years she was a beloved teacher and staple of Manheim Township School District where she taught Social Studies, was a K-12 coordinator, and a senior class advisor. She was an instructor at Millersville University where she taught on methods of teaching for over five years. Ruth also worked for McDougal Littell publishers for 10 years, educating teachers on how to most effectively utilize textbook based materials.
On her time off and in her retirement, Ruth was an avid advocate for Social Studies education through many local and national organizations. She was a long-time member of the Lancaster Council for Social Studies, the Pennsylvania Council for Social Studies, the Middle States Council for Social Studies, and the National Council for Social Studies. She held a position as president with the Pennsylvania Council and the Middle States Council. For her 50 years of dedication and numerous contributions, PCSS named a new sustainability award "The Ruth W. Stas Sustainability Award." Additionally, Ruth was a member of the Lancaster County Historical Society, where she participated in the organization of History Bees, and the PA Geographical Society. She also enjoyed reading, birdwatching, tending to her garden, and traveling with her husband and family.
Ruth made a long-lasting mark in the realm of education and her legacy lives on in the memories of her students and the hearts of her family and friends.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Michael J. Stas, a son; Charles Ferguson and his wife Heather, a daughter; Viki Layman, grandchildren: Dr. Andrew Layman and Matthew Layman and his wife Sarah Layman, R.N., great-grandchildren; Lucy and Molly Layman, and numerous nephews and cousins. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Kenneth Wallick, Spurgeon Wallick, and Tybertus "Ty" (Wallick) Brown.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Milagro House at 669 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or at https://www.milagrohouse.org/donate. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com