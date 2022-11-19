Ruth W. Shirk, 76, of Martindale, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
Born in West Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Martin S. and Esther B. (Weaver) Shirk.
Ruth worked for more than 40 years at Ephrata Community Hospital in the dietary department. She was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving is a brother, Eli married to Anna Shirk, Mifflinburg, four sisters: Mary Leid, Edna Martin, Esther Shirk, all of Martindale, and Martha married to J. David Martin, Shippensburg, and two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Shirk, Shiloh, OH and Arlene Shirk, Beavertown, and 43 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Susie Shirk and two brothers, Edwin and Clarence Shirk.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Martindale (Frame) Mennonite Church with Bishop Leon Zimmerman, Alvin Leid, Leon Horst, John Mark Martin, and Jerome Wanner officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the home of Mark Leid, 1126 Martindale Rd., Ephrata on Tuesday from 2- 4 p.m. and 6 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »