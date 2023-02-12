Ruth W. Mumma, 82, of Denver, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Reading Hospital.
Ruth was born in Lauschtown, PA to the late Nora Weinhold Weaver and Richard A. Weaver, Sr. She was a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Denver, PA and worked as a Stanley Home Products Salesperson and local Antiques Dealer.
Surviving are two daughters: Donna, wife of Rodney Trusty and Dawn Smith; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; stepdaughter, Joyce Kuhn; and three siblings: Grace Firestone, Carl Weaver, and Mary Getz; numerous nieces and nephew.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy E. Mumma; stepson, Russel Mumma; and three siblings: Richard Weaver, Jr., Shirley Pritts, and Clair Weaver.
Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Betsy E. Bruaw will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received from 10-11. Place of interment will be Muddy Creek Lutheran Cemetery, Denver, PA.
