Ruth W. Miller, 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the Glen at Willow Valley Communities. She was the loving wife of the late Donald Miller, who died October 10, 2017 and daughter of the late Aaron and Mary (Rummel) Weaver. Surviving are her daughter Lou Ann Lehman and husband Scott, of Dover, PA, grandchildren Lamar Lehman and fiancée Jilliane Billet, of York, Erin Hartman, wife of Dr. Stuart Hartman, of Bloomsburg, great-grandchildren Oliva and Eva Hartman, Baby Hartman, expected April, 2020, sister Anna Mary Thompson, brother Harold Weaver and special brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ruthie was preceded in death by brother Jason Weaver and sister Miriam Dubble.
Ruthie grew up on farms in Eden and later Mechanic Grove. After graduating from Solanco High School she worked at Lampeter Manufacturing, the Quarryville Telephone Co., and retired from Farmers First Bank. Ruthie and Don were also co-owners of the D & J Campground, in Kirkwood. They moved to the Willow Valley Communities in 2014 and were active residents in the Manor facility. She was also a member of Lampeter Church of The Brethren. Ruthie loved music and enjoyed singing in the church choir and attending concerts. She loved shopping, playing cards, trips to the mountains, watching the Phillies with Don, attending her grandchildren's activities, and spending time with family and friends. Although Ruthie lost her ability to speak over the past few years, she expressed herself with warm hugs and kisses. She will be missed by many in her church and Willow Valley families.
Family and friends are invited to the Celebration of Life service at Lampeter Church of The Brethren on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 AM. Viewing will be held from 9:30 AM until time of the service. Officiating will be Rev. Christopher Shelly and Rev. John D. Hostetter. Burial in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ruthie's name may be made to Lampeter Church of The Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences, please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644