Ruth Voorhees, formerly of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at The Glen at Willow Valley. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she was the daughter of late Katherine (Dugan) and Adam Sherrier. She was the wife of the late William Voorhees.
Ruth was a devoted lifelong Catholic. She was an avid golfer, bridge player, and enjoyed traveling. Ruth volunteered at various Children's Hospitals. A skilled seamstress, she made Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. Ruth will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
She is survived by her three children, Carolyn (Ralph Myers) Voorhees, William (Virginia) Voorhees, and Robert (Joanne) Voorhees; her three grandchildren, Claire Voorhees, Ann Haig, and Nicholas Voorhees; her two great-grandchildren, James and Matthew Haig and her sister, Jean Bechtold.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Philip The Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private in Clearwater, Florida.
