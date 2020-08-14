Ruth V. Heisey, 96, of Lancaster, PA was called home by her Lord and Savior on August 12, 2020 at Mennonite Home Communities. She was born in Lancaster on February 18, 1924 to the late Amos & Clara Mae Musser and was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Charles D. Heisey.
Ruth attended Hempfield High School and worked at RCA before starting her family. She was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. Ruth is a charter member of Hempfield United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara, wife of Donald Heffley, and by her son David, husband of Ruth (Boatwright) Heisey, and her three grandchildren, Shawn Heffley, Rebecca, wife of Charles Lawson, and Nicole, wife of Kevin Myers, and six great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service and internment will be held at the convenience of the family at Silver Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ruth's name to Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097