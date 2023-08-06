Ruth V. Glass, age 89 of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at her home. She was the wife of the late Harold J. Glass who passed away on April 4, 2019. Born in Drumore Township, she was the daughter of the late Ernnest C. and Violet Lefever Martin. In her free time, Ruth loved reading her Bible, doing word searches, gardening, thrift shopping and spending time with her family.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Barbara A. Glass of Lancaster, Brenda E., wife of Charles Wilson of Manheim, 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 brothers, Robert Hubbs of Lancaster and John Hubbs of FL. She was preceded in death by her son, William Bryant Glass and 7 brothers.
A funeral service will take place at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Friday, August 11th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Jared Yordy will be officiating. Interment will be in the New Danville Mennonite Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
