Ruth V. Ericksen, 95, of New Holland, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at Homestead Village, Lancaster.
Born in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late C. Herbert and Florence (Krusa) Vonhof. Her husband, Leif Ericksen, died Oct. 20, 2017.
Ruth graduated from Packer High School in 1942 and Douglass College, New Jersey College for Women, now Rutgers, in 1946. She later worked as Employment Manager for Bristol-Myers Company, New York office, from 1946-1959.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was active with the choir, Altar Care, the newsletter, and the kitchen. She was also a member of the New Holland Women's Club and enjoyed bowling at Blue Ball Lanes with the Channeletts.
Surviving is a son, John L. Ericksen of Santa Fe, NM.
Preceding her in death is a son, Mark V. Ericksen, in 1986; a daughter, Lisa R. Ericksen; and a brother, Herbert "Bud" Vonhof.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.