Ruth V. Budesheim, 93, of Washington Boro, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Anne's Retirement Community where she had resided for the past sixth months. She was the wife of the late Robert Budesheim with whom she was married 54 years until his death in 2000. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Walter D. and Etta Rank Horner.
Ruth retired after many years of service from the Columbia Hospital where she worked in the laundry department. She was a faithful member of the Columbia Presbyterian Church and had served as a church Deacon.
She loved her family, friends and found great joy in their company.
Ruth is survived by her children, Paul M. husband of Kathy A. Budesheim; John J. Budesheim; Mary Jo McDonald; Angela R. wife of Bruce Banner; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her son, William R. Budesheim and seven siblings.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St. Columbia PA on MONDAY, JULY 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. David Powers, officiating. Entombment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may view one hour prior to the service.
Kindly omit flowers. Please consider donations in Ruth's memory to "Hands Across the Street" 360 Locust St. Columbia PA 17512 or to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave. 17512.