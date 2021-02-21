Ruth T. Good, 98, of Ephrata, formerly of East Earl, died Friday, February 19, 2021 at Ephrata Manor due to complications from Covid-19.
Born in East Earl Twp., she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Belle (Kieffer) Trupe. Her husband, Paul W. Good, died Dec. 3, 1994.
Ruth worked for many years for the Eastern Lancaster County School District in the cafeteria.
She was a long-time member of Trinity E.C. Church in Terre Hill. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling, bowling, golfing, and shopping. While a resident at Ephrata Manor she enjoyed Bocce Ball and BINGO.
Surviving are two children, Donald L. (Julia White) Good of Newport, and Darlene B. (Dennis) Dulimba of Ephrata; a daughter-in-law, Joyce (Kachel) Good of Reinholds; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and a sister, Annabelle Haynes of Lititz.
Preceding her in death is a son, P. Richard Good; and 3 brothers, Alfred, Samuel, and Charles Trupe.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Center Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Trinity E.C. Church, PO Box 247, Terre Hill, PA 17581. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.