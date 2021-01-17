Ruth Stewart June 8, 1930 - January 6, 2021

Ruth Stewart, 90, of Homestead Village, Lancaster PA, passed away at home on the 6th of January, 2021. Ruth was born June 8, 1930 in New Westminster, British Columbia Canada to Ola and Elise Nyhaug, who had immigrated to Canada from Oppdal, Norway.
She grew up in the Fraser Mills neighborhood of Coquitlam, attended Coquitlam High School and in 1951 completed RN training at St. Paul's School of Nursing in Vancouver, B.C. Ruth worked at hospitals in Vancouver, Fresno, California and Eugene, Oregon. In 1955 she married Charles, her next-door neighbor and best friend; they would go on to raise five children and celebrate 65 years together. After working as a stay-at-home mom in Oregon, Saskatchewan, and Lancaster, PA, Ruth returned to her profession as a nurse at Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital and then at the Appel Infirmary, Franklin and Marshall College, where she distinguished herself as the Nurse Manager for a number of years before her retirement.
Following her retirement, the beach house in Chincoteague, VA became her favorite locale. There she loved biking, walking, bird watching, reading, picnicking on the beach, and reveling in the family that gathered. Along with her unflagging support and love for her family, Ruth will be remembered for her sparkling blue eyes, her sense of humor, and the life lessons imparted to her children and grandchildren in straightforward and no-nonsense ways that continue to make them smile.
Ruth was blessed with a rich family life, built together with her husband Charles. She was committed to the well-being of all, and proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's accomplishments. Nothing gave her greater pleasure than the company of family. In recent years, she became technologically savvy and greatly enjoyed virtual visits, taking particular delight in seeing her great-grandchildren. She mastered the art of texting, sending messages seasoned with emojis to her beloveds and receiving treasured photos on her phone, in order to keep in touch during COVID times.
Ruth is survived by her brother, Ernie Nyhaug (Phyllis) of Coquitlam, British Columbia, loving husband Charles, daughter Cheryl Smith (Ian) of Camrose, Alberta Canada, son Richard Stewart (Karen) of Silver Spring, MD, daughters, Jane Stewart (Gigi Volpe) of Lincoln, MA, Nina Baumstein (Scott) of Wantagh, NY and Barbara Chaparro (Alex) of Ormond Beach, FL, grandchildren, Andrew Smith (May) , Erin Smith (Cassidy Tutsch), Caroline Chimko (Jamie), Nico Stewart, Alec Stewart, Cole Volpe, Greg Baumstein, Kate Baumstein, Annelise Chaparro, Antonio Chaparro and 3 great-grandchildren, Rowan Tutsch, Shiloh Tutsch and Henry Chimko. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Ola and Elise Nyhaug, one brother, Raymond, grandson, Stewart and infant great-granddaughter, Madelyn Rose.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to special caregiver, Tiara Long-Nadu and family friends, John and Barbara Wylie for their care and support.
Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later time. If family and friends so desire, contributions may be made in her memory to Save the Children (https://www.savethechildren.org/) or The National Audubon Society(https://act.audubon.org/a/donate?ms=digital-fund-web-website_nas-topmenu_donate_20200800)
