Ruth (Stauffer) Spicer-Kerwin November 24, 1928-May 30, 2023

Ruth Spicer-Kerwin (Stauffer) 94, entered into rest at her residence in Akeley, MN on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Born in West Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late Levi W. and Mary (Sensenig) Stauffer and was the wife of Donald Kerwin.
Ruth is survived by a sister-in-law Elsie Stauffer and dearly loved by her numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a member of White Oak Bible Chapel, Akeley, MN.
She lived in the Ephrata area for many years and received her LPN training from Lancaster school of nursing. She had worked at WellSpan Philhaven and Fairmount Rest Home. She also worked at the Ephrata ReUzit and later, started the ARCC Thrift Store in Akeley, MN.
Ruth spent so much of her life caring for others. She did in home care for several family members as well as friends. She had compassion for people and was very selfless in giving of herself in caring for others.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by Chuck Spicer and 6 brothers; Reuben, Levi, Allen, David, Elmer and Nathan Stauffer; 3 sisters: Annie Horst, Lydia Weaver and Ella Zimmerman.
A Memorial service will be held at the White Oak Bible Chapel in Akeley, MN on June 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM.
A living tribute »