Ruth Schlicher

Ruth H. Schlicher, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Jacob and Esther Mae (Sensenig) Fisher and was the wife of Kenneth Leroy Schlicher with whom she shared 40 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her first husband Harvey H. Weaver.
In earlier years, Ruth was a nurse's aide for Denver Nursing Home and Ephrata Community Hospital. She enjoyed going to yards sales, collecting clowns and spending time at the cabin.
In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by two sons, Jan Weaver of Kissimmee, FL, Barry, husband of Betty Weaver of Stevens; eight grandchildren, Melanie, Jeremy, husband of Irina, Stacy, wife of Benjamin, Jessie, husband of Tonya, Matthew, husband of Jennifer, Sarah, wife of Justin, Eric and Steven, and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Terry L., husband of Sharon Weaver, and Harvey Ray Weaver.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, from 10 to 11AM at the Blainsport Mennonite Church, 85 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds, followed by funeral services at 11:00AM. Interment will take place in the Blainsport Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
