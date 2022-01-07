Ruth S. Zook, 73, of Leola, transitioned from this life to eternity on January 6, 2022 surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late James and Rebecca Smoker. Her cause of death was due to multiple myeloma which had been diagnosed June 2019. She was married to Edwin (Ed) Zook for 52 years. She is also survived by four children, E. Lewis married to Doris (Hess), Lucinda Martin (Dean Martin deceased), Lisa Zook, Loren E. Zook married to Amy (Graber); 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Lill (Daniel B.) Stoltzfus, Lester (Martha Stoltzfus) Smoker, Arlene (Arlan) Martin.
Ruth was a self-employed, residential cleaner and retired after 40 years. She was an avid gardener and took great joy in the many flower gardens and water features that she had created over the years. She participated in various garden tours and loved to show others her handiwork. She loved working with her hands, serving her cleaning clients and developing relationships with them that continued after she retired.
Ruth supported her husband Ed in his business and the various mission trips that he participated in. Ed and Ruth served a one year mission assignment at Stormer Lake, Ontario, Canada ministering to First Nations peoples. She enjoyed life, family gatherings and time spent at their cabin. She was creative in making flower arrangements, enjoyed quilting and making afghans for the grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Caring Hospice Services. 101 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
She will be interred at Petra Memorial Park, New Holland, PA, with the burial being private. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Victory Church, 1827 Freedom Rd., Suite 103, Lancaster, PA 17601 at 10 AM. The family will greet friends after the service.