Ruth S. Westenberger Lentz, 91, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Tuesday afternoon, August 8, 2023 at Landis Homes in Lititz. Born in West Donegal Twp., she was the daughter of the late Henry L. and Sarah O. Snavely Westenberger. She was the wife of the late Wilbur A. Lentz for nearly five years prior to his passing in 2009.
Ruth was a longtime member of Elizabethtown Mennonite Church and, more recently, a member of New Life Fellowship in Ephrata. In addition to earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in education at Eastern Mennonite College, she studied for her library science certificate at Millersville University. In her early years, she lived with the Russell J. Baer family and cared for their children during their ministry years in the Steelton Mennonite Church. Later she became a teacher at Kraybill Mennonite School (KMS) and retired from there as a librarian in 1999 after almost forty years of service to KMS students. Ruth enjoyed reading and raising houseplants.
She is survived by a sister, Esther S., wife of Alan Zeiset, of White, GA; two nephews, James A., husband of Mary Zeiset, of White, GA, and Michael D. Zeiset of Mount Joy; four step children, Joyce, wife of David Hess, of Lancaster, Faye, wife of Steven Stauffer, of Lititz, Jean, wife of Gary Martin, of East Earl, and David, husband of Kelly Lentz, of Chambersburg; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday morning, August 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM at West Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. There will be no viewing. Private interment will be in Byerland Mennonite Cemetery, Willow Street, PA. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Landis Homes. The memorial service will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/@landishomes/streams. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefunweralservices.com.
