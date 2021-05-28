Ruth S. Usner

Ruth S. Usner, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born in Intercourse, daughter to the late H.B. and Estella Denison Slack.

Ruth was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church in Paradise. She was also a member of Columbia Eastern Star, the Former Lancaster Silver Threads, and the St. Ann Neumann Seniors.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Beatrice Good.

A graveside funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Paradise Presbyterian Cemetery, 3181 Lincoln Hwy East Paradise, PA 17562. There will be a viewing from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com

