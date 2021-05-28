Ruth S. Usner, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born in Intercourse, daughter to the late H.B. and Estella Denison Slack.
Ruth was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church in Paradise. She was also a member of Columbia Eastern Star, the Former Lancaster Silver Threads, and the St. Ann Neumann Seniors.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Beatrice Good.
A graveside funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Paradise Presbyterian Cemetery, 3181 Lincoln Hwy East Paradise, PA 17562. There will be a viewing from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
