Ruth S. Spahr, 101, of Lititz, died peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Thomas W. and Ada Lehn Steffy.
Ruth was first employed in retail sales for the former Hagers Department Store, Lancaster; she then became the owner of Ruth's Fashions, a women's clothing store in Middletown. In her later years she worked for the former Fashion Bug Store, Lititz.
Ruth was a member of Jerusalem Church, Penryn, and loved to watch golf on TV and do word search puzzles.
Surviving are nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are four brothers and four sisters. Services for Ruth will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
