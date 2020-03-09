Ruth S. Moyer, 85, of Reinholds, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in West Cocalico Township to the late Charles G. and Laura (Showalter) Harting and was the wife of the late Harold J. Moyer who passed away in 2012.
She was a member of Blainsport Mennonite Church, Reinholds, where she was a hospitality greeter.
Ruth worked for Triple G and Weaver's Markets and also maintained Swamp Cemetery for many years. She was an avid postcard collector and a member of the Lancaster County Post Card Club. She enjoyed word puzzles and game nights with friends.
Ruth is survived by five children, Ellen, wife of Steven DePuy of Reinholds, Rachel, wife of Keith Lutz of Ephrata, Jonathan, husband of Susan Moyer of Newmanstown, Stephen, husband of Norma Moyer of Reinholds, Rebecca, wife of Carl Rutt of Denver; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles S. Harting and Rev. Eugene S. Harting.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Ephrata Manor and Hospice and Community Care for their kindness and excellent care of Ruth during her stay.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Blainsport Mennonite Church, 85 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds. An additional viewing will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM, at the church, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastors Eric Marshall and Jon Wenrich officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Blainsport Mennonite Church Benevolent Fund, 85 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »