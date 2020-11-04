Ruth S. Keller, 101, of Lititz, went to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020, at Pleasant View Retirement Community in Manheim. Born in Manor Township on June 14, 1919, she was the daughter of the late J. Stoner Seitz and Minnie Frey Seitz, and the wife of Charles G. Keller.
She grew up on the family farm, the fifth child of ten brothers and sisters. She graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1937. She was married to Charles Keller on August 26, 1939. She and her husband bought their own farm on Speedwell Forge Road, north of Lititz, in 1952, where they lived until they sold the farm in 1968.
Ruth was dedicated to her family. While raising three children she worked fulltime on the farm milking cows morning and evening, driving tractor to bale hay, planting tobacco and stripping tobacco throughout the winter, as well as many other farm chores. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, playing Pinochle, watching Philadelphia Phillies games, and listening to gospel music. She was a devoted grandmother to her two grandsons, frequently playing miniature golf and board games with them, reading to them, and introducing them to the beagle puppies. She and her husband were members of Coleman Memorial Chapel in Brickerville, where she was active in fundraising for the church by producing crafts for the annual benefit auction and making chocolate covered peanut butter eggs at Easter.
Ruth is survived by her son, Dennis Keller (wife Maria Eugenia) of Carlisle; daughter, Karen Hoffer (husband David) of Lititz; and grandsons, Ryan Keller (wife Wu) of Boca Raton, Florida and Jason Keller of Carlisle. Preceding her in death was her husband of 63 years, Charles; a son, C. Lynn; brothers, Paul, Clayton, Joseph Nelson, James, and Wilbur Seitz; and sisters, Mary Millhouse, Irene Sides, Esther Nissley, and Alice Haldeman.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2PM at Brickerville United Lutheran Church Cemetery at 340 E. 28th Division Highway (Route 322), Brickerville, PA, 17543. Family and friends are welcome to attend the service. Masks are required and social distancing will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Fund at Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or online at https://www.pleasantviewcommunities.org/donate/.
