Ruth S. Iredale, 92, formerly of Shillington, passed away July 30, 2023, in Galveston TX.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of C. Abram and Ruth (Yoder) Snyder. She was the wife of the late Donald H. Iredale.
Ruth graduated from McCaskey High School in Lancaster and attended Lake Erie College, the first in her family to attend college. She left college after two years to marry Donald in 1951 and they settled into married life in Lancaster where her husband was a partner in the Snyder and Iredale Funeral Home with her father and brother. In 1969 they left Lancaster and moved to Shillington when they purchased the Gosnell Funeral Home, becoming the Iredale Funeral Home. In 1992 they retired and sold the funeral home to Ron Klee, Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
She and her husband eventually moved to Sun City, Bluffton, SC where they enjoyed many wonderful years and made great friends. After living in the northeast all their lives, they truly enjoyed retirement in the South. They both loved the beach, spending many days on the beautiful island of Hilton Head with their feet in the sand, and they never passed up a chance to play bridge. After her husband Donald passed away in 2011, Ruth continued to be active and busy in Sun City until July 2022 when she moved to Galveston to be near her daughter, Lynn.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was predeceased by her son Philip H. Iredale who passed August 9, 2018. She is survived by her daughter Lynn L and her husband John Z. Eanes of Galveston, a granddaughter Aoife Iredale of Allentown, grandsons Austin P. Iredale of Brooklyn, New York and Clinton W. Iredale of Shillington, and her brother Kearney A. Snyder of Lancaster.
Graveside services will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster on Monday August 7 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to The Seeing Eye, PO Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963-0375. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Iredale family. www.kleefuneralhome.com